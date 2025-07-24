The Rock makes a massive announcement 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 24, 2025 05:12 GMT
The Rock is a WWE Legend (Image via WWE.com)
The Rock is a WWE Legend (Image via WWE.com)

The Rock recently took to social media to make a non-wrestling announcement. It's about a new movie that he's a part of.

Ad

The Final Boss will portray former UFC fighter Mark Kerr in A24's film The Smashing Machine. It is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 3 this year. Emily Blunt is a co-star, and she portrays Mark's girlfriend in the movie.

The Rock announced on X/Twitter that The Smashing Machine will have its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival this fall. He also thanked the fans for their support of the film.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Benny Safdie’s THE SMASHING MACHINE will have its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival this fall. This is all very surreal, and humbling thank you all for your incredibly warm support for our film. See you soon Venice," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Ad

Mark Henry wants The Rock to return at WWE SummerSlam

At The Biggest Party of the Summer, it'll be Cody Rhodes vs John Cena for the WWE Championship. This is a rematch of WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Busted Open, Mark Henry said The Great One should be involved in the match.

“This is the one where you might get The Rock. You should have got it at WrestleMania and didn’t. It’s time to make up for the mistakes, pay for the sins of the fathers. John Cena kept mentioning ‘we.’ ‘We came up with. We did that’ There’s only one we: him and Rock. Cody even called him out. Cody mentioned him in that opening promo [on SmackDown], so all of this stuff is pointing toward Rock being involved in this ordeal.”

Travis Scott helped John Cena beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, but it's unlikely that the rapper will do that again. So it'll be interesting to see what happens at SummerSlam.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications