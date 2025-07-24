The Rock makes a massive announcement 

The Rock recently took to social media to make a non-wrestling announcement. It's about a new movie that he's a part of.The Final Boss will portray former UFC fighter Mark Kerr in A24's film The Smashing Machine. It is scheduled to be released in theaters on October 3 this year. Emily Blunt is a co-star, and she portrays Mark's girlfriend in the movie.The Rock announced on X/Twitter that The Smashing Machine will have its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival this fall. He also thanked the fans for their support of the film.&quot;Benny Safdie’s THE SMASHING MACHINE will have its world premiere at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival this fall. This is all very surreal, and humbling thank you all for your incredibly warm support for our film. See you soon Venice,&quot; he wrote.You can check out the tweet below:Mark Henry wants The Rock to return at WWE SummerSlamAt The Biggest Party of the Summer, it'll be Cody Rhodes vs John Cena for the WWE Championship. This is a rematch of WrestleMania 41.Speaking on Busted Open, Mark Henry said The Great One should be involved in the match.“This is the one where you might get The Rock. You should have got it at WrestleMania and didn’t. It’s time to make up for the mistakes, pay for the sins of the fathers. John Cena kept mentioning ‘we.’ ‘We came up with. We did that’ There’s only one we: him and Rock. Cody even called him out. Cody mentioned him in that opening promo [on SmackDown], so all of this stuff is pointing toward Rock being involved in this ordeal.”Travis Scott helped John Cena beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, but it's unlikely that the rapper will do that again. So it'll be interesting to see what happens at SummerSlam.