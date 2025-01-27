"The Rock making his own Bloodline," "He killed kayfabe" - WWE Universe convinced Dwayne Johnson is secretly planning major Bloodline shake-up

The WWE Universe recently took to social media, convinced that The Rock was secretly planning to stir things up in the current Bloodline storyline. The Brahma Bull dropped a major tease with his reaction to Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman.

Jacob Fatu and Braun Strowman have been engaged in a heated feud since the latter came to LA Knight's aid when he was outnumbered by The Bloodline. The company later announced that The Samoan Werewolf and The Monster of All Monsters would clash at WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event.

During the show, both stars put on an incredible display, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth match. However, the bout ended in a DQ after Fatu hit the referee. Jacob then started attacking his opponent with a steel chair, leaving him busted open.

Following this bout, WWE's official Instagram handle posted a snippet of Jacob Fatu brutally attacking Braun Strowman. This post caught The Rock's attention. The Final Boss left a like and even commented on the post, seemingly showcasing his support for Fatu. The Brahma Bull's reaction to his cousin's brutal assault was later posted by a fan on X (fka Twitter).

Check out the post below:

This post caught other fans' attention, and they gave their thoughts in the comments section. Some were convinced that The Rock was planning his involvement in Solo Sikoa's Bloodline by possibly taking the latter's spot.

One fan believed The People's Champion would make his own Bloodline, while another wanted The Brahma Bull to go after Sikoa and then put Roman Reigns on notice.

Check out screenshots of fans' reactions below:

Screenshots of fans' reactions [Image credit: Navtreaks' X (fka Twitter) handle]

Some fans wrote that The Rock was looking to replace Solo Sikoa with Jacob Fatu as the head of The Bloodline. Others wrote that they believed Dwayne Johnson was only supporting his cousin after WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event.

Screenshots of some more fan reactions [Image credit: Navtreaks' X (fka Twitter) handle]

Former WWE star wants to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of Chairshot Sports, former WWE star Layla said that she wanted to see The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 because she believed it was a dream clash.

"I just feel like I would like to see Roman Reigns, even if it goes to Roman Reigns and Rock. Like, that, to me, is a dream match. And I think I would like to see that match happen," she said.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The Rock in 2025.

