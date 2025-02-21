  • home icon
  The Rock may have forced WWE to change their plans for SmackDown; uncertainty after tweet gets deleted

The Rock may have forced WWE to change their plans for SmackDown; uncertainty after tweet gets deleted

By Divesh Merani
Modified Feb 21, 2025 10:16 GMT
The Rock; Triple H (Images via WWE.com)
The Rock; Triple H (Images via WWE.com)

WWE might be forced to undergo several changes for tonight's episode of SmackDown because of The Rock. Following the announcement of his return, the WWE Universe has been buzzing with excitement.

However, it seems to have caused some chaos. Shortly before The Final Boss confirmed he would be on SmackDown, Nick Aldis had announced a few matches for tonight's show, with WWE posting his video on X/Twitter and Instagram.

The blue brands's general manager set up Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and a huge six-man tag team match, pitting the new Bloodline against Cody Rhodes, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman. WWE deleted the video from their official X handle following The Rock's announcement, with the reason unknown. It could be the direct result of a swift change in plans.

However, with that being said, the video is still up on WWE's official Instagram handle. This may be cause for confusion, with the company sending mixed messages.

We will find out the truth soon, as SmackDown comes closer. If Cody Rhodes' match is indeed canceled as a result of The Rock's return, it could have some severe implications for WrestleMania 41. With that being said, it seems like The American Nightmare knew that The Final Boss was returning weeks in advance.

What will The Rock do on WWE SmackDown?

It isn't known if Final Boss will confront Cody Rhodes on SmackDown. However, he is set to raise some hell. The Hollywood icon stated that he will "f**k up a certain someone's life with the Final Boss gospel." What a threat that is, especially if it is about the current Undisputed WWE Champion.

Furthermore, The Rock suggested that he has a huge surprise for New Orleans, which is where SmackDown is taking place tonight. This might mean he will announce that WrestleMania 42 is taking place in The Big Easy. Either way, this could lead to bigger things.

WrestleMania 41 could be turned on its head if The Final Boss decides that he will wrestle at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

