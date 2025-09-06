The Rock might've shifted his focus towards a new career away from wrestling, says ex-WWE star

The Rock's WWE run took a sudden stop when The Final Boss went on a hiatus following Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto. Recently, Stevie Richards reacted to Dwayne Johnson's weight loss and believes he's done with wrestling and will start a new career.

For years, there has been a running gag of The Rock running to become the next President of the United States of America. While The Final Boss hasn't recently addressed the possibility of running in the future, Stevie Richards thinks the multi-time WWE World Champion might be on a new path away from wrestling.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show, the ex-WWE star reacted to The Rock's weight loss ahead of The Smashing Machine's release in October. Moreover, Richards thinks Johnson might be done with wrestling and has his eyes set on running for president in 2028 or 2032.

"I believe The Rock wants to open himself up for more serious roles. Maybe the most serious role he will ever play in 2028 or 2032. I think The Rock's going to run for president," Richards said.

The Rock might be done with wrestling, says ex-WWE star

The Rock's future was in question when he suddenly went on a hiatus from the weekly product and didn't play any part in WrestleMania 41. The Final Boss focused on his acting chops and revealed his drastic weight loss ahead of his upcoming film.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios' The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo thinks that with the recent changes, it's unlikely that The Final Boss will get in shape for another run as a performer, and his wrestling career might be over in the Stamford-based promotion.

"So, the clock, in my opinion, has run out. A lot happened behind the scenes that turned him off, and I think now his sights are 1000% on his acting career and taking it to the next level. That's my opinion," Russo said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for The Rock outside WWE.

