The Rock misses one thing specifically about his time on the road with WWE

Usually, WWE Superstars get a proper send off when it is time to call it a career. This is especially true when it comes to the legendary names of the business. Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, are some exemplary examples.

Perhaps this is why many believe Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson needs to make a comeback to end his career properly. Moreover, fans salivate for a match between the Attitude Era legend and his Samoan cousin, Roman Reigns.

During a recent sit-down interview on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Rock touched on his one-off SmackDown return many weeks ago. He revealed that it is the comaraderie among the guys in the locker room that he misses the most:

"I told some of the boys this, I miss that kind of stuff because it's been a while since I've worked out with the boys," Rock said. "Back when I was wrestling, we'd all work together because we would travel together every night, and going to the same gym every day in different cities. But I miss that, that camaraderie." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Despite being arguably the most famous name of them all, The Rock quietly retired in 2019 and has not stepped into the ring since WrestleMania 32. The bout was a six-second squash against Erik Rowan.

Erik Rowan is embarassed with his match against The Rock at WrestleMania 32

Erik Rowan is no longer a member of the WWE roster today. He made a significant impact during his time with the Stamford-based promotion as part of The Wyatt Family. His WrestleMania match against The Rock though, is not a highlight of his career, according to the 41-year-old himself.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insights recently, Rowan shared his honest thoughts on the "honor" of facing The Rock on The Grandest Stage of Them All:

"Well, it was a short one. I don't know why you gotta remind me of this. You know, you say it's an honour. But then I started really thinking about some fan came into the signing today and he was wearing The Rock’s Brahma Bull shirt and I was like, really? Like, come on. You gotta put this in my face and he starts laughing," said Rowan.

He concluded by saying that while it may have been an honor as a fan of the business, as a human being, to step into the ring with one of the best, as his on-screen character, it was "humiliating":

"Because Braun couldn't be beat, they had to protect Windham and Jon had just suffered a torn patella. So it would have been paper rock scissors between me and Jon taking the quickest pin. So yeah, I just happened to win the short straw on that one. As Joseph Ruud Yes, it was an honour. As Erick Rowan, that was humiliating."

