The Rock has found another top WWE star to represent him. It has now been officially announced.

While John Cena represents him in the ring in WWE, as he faces Cody Rhodes to break the record and become the champion with the most title reigns, The Rock has found another star to represent him. For Project Rock, the brand which is run by Under Armor in collaboration with the Brahma Bull, Drew McIntyre has stepped up.

Officially announced by Paradigm Talent Agency, Drew McIntyre is now the face of Project Rock. It is confirmed that the Scottish Psychopath will be leading the charge for the campaign. The announcement went on to say that a true warrior embodies what it takes to silence the noise and fight the inner battle, and McIntyre is a true representation of that.

"YOU AGAINST YOU. Drew McIntyre is leading the charge for the #ProjectRock campaign by @TheRock and @UnderArmour. A true warrior who embodies what it means to silence the noise and fight the inner battle every single day. AVAILABLE NOW. @dmcintyrewwe @projectrock," the announcement noted.

With McIntyre representing The Rock and his brand in real life, it remains to be seen if he joins John Cena and the Brahma Bull in their fight to establish themselves at the top of the company again by taking the title from Cody Rhodes.

