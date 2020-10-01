The Rock is synonymous with WWE SmackDown. The show was, in part, based on one of his catchphrases, and it wouldn't be wrong to say that it was The Rock's show. His return to the show last year for the debut episode of SmackDown on Fox was a long-awaited one.

FINALLY...I come back home to my @WWE universe.

This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN!

LIVE on @FOXTV.

There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp.

And there’s no place like home.

Tequila on me after the show 😈🥃#IfYaSmell🎤 #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX pic.twitter.com/V5i4cxqIqH — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 30, 2019

His teaming with Becky Lynch and laying the smackdown on Baron Corbin was a sight to remember. The Rock had great moments on WWE SmackDown with multiple WWE Superstars, including The British Bulldog.

The Rock says The British Bulldog took the People's Elbow like a GOAT

The Rock commented, via twitter, on ESPN's video of him giving a sliding People's elbow on The British Bulldog. This was an episode of WWE SmackDown when The British Bulldog wrestled Triple H for the WWE Championship.

The Rock served as special guest referee but probably was the star of the match as he cut a promo, went on commentary and then got himself involved in the match when he took out both competitors.

Heart stoppin’ elbow droppin’ 💪🏾

* Check out the crowd all standing UP... these were VERY special, fun and cool times when SMACKDOWN was LIT 🔥🔥 🔥🔥

Very unique time in pro wrestling.

(always a special shout to the British Bulldog for takin the elbow like a 🐐) @wwe https://t.co/UfxtMsRwt4 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 1, 2020

The Rock did say that was when "SmackDown was lit" but that's not necessarily a shot at its current incarnation. But of course, this was at the height of The Attitude Era and in those days, WWE could do no wrong.