The Rock preps ahead of WWE SmackDown

Who would have thought that The Rock would be a regular on WWE programming in 2024?

Last week, he dissed Cody Rhodes, the latter's mother, Michelle Rubio, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins during The Rock Concert. After consistent appearances on the blue brand of late, The People's Champ will take tonight off. WWE has not advertised him for the March 22 episode, which is scheduled to air live from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Despite this, and the fact that Paul Heyman let Cody Rhodes know that it will be Roman Reigns and The American Nightmare face-to-face on SmackDown this week, sans every member of The Bloodline, could it be a swerve? The Rock shared a clip on Instagram promoting a tattoo balm, in which he claimed that it is time to electrify.

The Rock and Roman Reigns were originally seemingly set to face one another on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year. That was until the fans took over on social media, which led to Cody Rhodes invoking his Royal Rumble win clause on The Tribal Chief. Reigns recently discussed what The American Nightmare took from him.

The Rock and Roman Reigns will instead team up at WWE WrestleMania XL

After The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was scrapped, the Hollywood star turned heel for the first time since 2003. He officially joined The Bloodline and made matters personal. He claimed that Cody Rhodes would not manage to pull off the unthinkable once again.

The Rock then rejected The American Nightmare's challenge for a one-on-one match and then made him a counteroffer. If the 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner could defeat the power team of The Rock and Roman Reigns, his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match will be contested free from The Bloodline. If not, it will be under their rules.

Despite the turn of events, though, The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is still a possibility, according to many legends, veterans, and fans. It is simply too big of a match to pass up on.

