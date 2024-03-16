Rumor killer on plans for The Rock after WrestleMania XL - Report

As was the case a decade ago, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will return to a WWE ring after many years for a major storyline in 2024. But first, a tag team match is in order. If it was John Cena in 2011, this time around it is his cousin, Roman Reigns.

It was reported a few days ago that Johnson's schedule is tight post-WrestleMania, as the production of his new movie "The Smashing Machine" will commence soon after. The feature is based on a documentary of the same name, and is about MMA star Mark Kerr.

Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that this keeps him out of the ring, and possibly off television entirely, at least until SummerSlam later this year. However, Ringside News has now reported on sources within WWE stating that it simply remains unknown for now.

The source claimed that while there are currently no plans for The People's Champion after WrestleMania XL, any potential angles will be dependent on his availability.

There are heavy rumors among those in the industry and fans that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is inevitably happening and that it is only a matter of when at this point. It appears the creative team is taking it one day at a time, as several changes have been made in the last month owing to injuries and scandals.

The Rock calls himself the "Final Boss" in WWE

Since Roman Reigns took the wrestling business by storm during the pandemic, he is often cited as the guy within the industry. The Tribal Chief is even looked upon as the biggest obstacle for any current WWE Superstar. Enter The Rock.

The year 2024 saw The Great One make a significant impact after turning heel for the first time in over two decades. This week, he began calling himself the "Final Boss" despite taking a backseat to Roman Reigns on the March 1 episode of SmackDown.

It remains to be seen if the rumored showdown between the Samoans happen in 2024 (possibly a Saudi Arabia show) or if it will be saved for next year's sports entertainment spectacular.

The Rock seemingly wants this match to be the biggest WrestleMania main event of all time. Meanwhile, he has taken several digs at Cody Rhodes of late, including one about The American Nightmare's mother.

