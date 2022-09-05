The Rock reacts to actor who helped "kickstart his career" sobbing during comeback movie premiere

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson may be one of the most successful actors in Hollywood currently, but even he owes his career to someone. After Brendan Fraser broke down during the premiere of his comeback movie, The Rock paid tribute to Fraser for helping him find his footing in the acting industry.

Despite being extremely successful in Hollywood, Brendan Fraser slowly stepped away from the limelight after he was allegedly sexually assaulted by Phillip Berk, who was then the president of the Hollywood Press Association.

Soon after, he moved away from the cameras due to backlash within the industry when he spoke out against Berk, as well as several injuries. Before that, however, Fraser helped The Rock in his first-ever acting role as the Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns.

Although Fraser has acted in a few film and television roles in recent years, his role as the lead in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale saw him gain attention and it was dubbed his comeback movie. After the premiere of The Whale, the audience gave the emotional actor a six-minute standing ovation that saw him practically sobbing.

The legendary WWE Superstar retweeted the moment and thanked the star for supporting him in his first-ever movie role and paid tribute to Fraser.

"Man this makes me so happy to see this beautiful ovation for Brendan. He supported me coming into his Mummy Returns franchise for my first ever role, which kicked off my Hollywood career. Rooting for all your success brother and congrats to my bud Darren Aronofsky. #TheWhale "

Fans reacted to the emotional moment replying to The Rock's tweet

In response to Brahma Bull's tweet, fans shared their thoughts about the emotional moment on Twitter.

They spoke out in favor of Brendan Fraser, talking about how good he was and how he was a part of their childhood.

Others spoke out about what happened to Fraser and wished him a lot of future success.

Others pointed out that it was time for a Mummy sequel for Fraser co-starring The Rock.

The fans were extremely jubilant at the former WWE Champion's support of his former co-star.

Would you like to see Johnson co-star in a movie with Brendan Fraser? Let us know in the comment section below.

