The Rock reacts to John Cena burying Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar The Rock recently reacted to John Cena and Cody Rhodes' interaction on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The Brahma Bull is currently absent from the Stamford-based promotion.

On this week's RAW, John Cena and Cody Rhodes faced off again. Both stars took several shots at each other, but at one point in the segment, Cena obliterated his opponent with his incredible promo skills. The 16-time world champion called Rhodes a "sociopath nepo baby" before saying that The American Nightmare was just a common fan like the audience in the arena.

It should be noted that there was no mention of The Rock from Cena once again. Since Elimination Chamber, neither Cena nor WWE has mentioned anything about The Final Boss. Even Dwayne Johnson has not posted anything about the Stamford-based promotion in recent weeks.

WWE's official Instagram handle recently posted a clip of John Cena and Cody Rhodes' segment from RAW. In the video, Cena can be seen burying his opponent on the microphone.

Check out the Instagram post below:

This post caught The Rock's attention, and he reacted to it with a like, seemingly suggesting that he agreed with Cena's comments about Rhodes.

Check out a screenshot of Dwayne Johnson's reaction below:

Screenshot of The Rock's like [Image credit: WWE's Instagram handle]

WWE legend Bully Ray wants to see The Rock at WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said he hoped The Rock wouldn't show up on either of the two upcoming episodes of RAW before WrestleMania 41.

Ray added that he wanted to forget about The Final Boss until 'Mania. The Hall of Famer also believed The Brahma Bull should show up during John Cena's clash with Cody Rhodes, as his appearance at The Show of Shows would mean something.

"Hopefully, we don't see Rock until WrestleMania. I don't want to see Rock in Sacramento or Minneapolis [on RAW]," Ray said. "I want to see Rock when it means something. I almost want to forget that The Rock is involved."

It remains to be seen if The Rock will return to the Stamford-based promotion ahead of WrestleMania 41.

