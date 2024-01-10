The Rock didn't have real-life heat with 65-year-old WWE Hall of Famer, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

The Rock has had one of the most impactful careers in WWE history despite only being around for six years full-time and an additional couple of years as a part-timer. According to former WWE writer Vince Russo, The Great One didn't have heat with a 65-year-old Hall of Famer.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran went into depth with host Dr. Chris Featherstone about his days working with The Great One during the mid-to-late 1990s. Russo revealed that The Brahma Bull being a part of the Nation of Domination was something that was thrown together and not planned out despite being one of the most important parts of his career.

Although he had zero contact with Dwayne Johnson since leaving WWE in 1999, Vince Russo confirmed that there was no heat between Farooq, aka Ron Simmons, and The Rock over the fact that he was thrown into the group:

"I have not, since the day I left WWE in 1999, I've had zero contact with The Rock whatsoever. What I can tell you is that when I was there, he was a very likable guy. He listened, he was respectful. There wouldn't have been any issues whatsoever with Ron Simmons," said Russo. [From 05:41 to 06:08]

Rikishi seemingly picked sides for a possible Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match

With The ten-time World Champion teasing a match against Roman Reigns, his fellow Samoan family member, one legendary person in the Anoa'i family, seems to have picked sides - Rikishi.

His tweet seemed to hint at him picking Roman Reigns over The Great One. This makes sense for a couple of reasons. One, he had that infamous story with Dwayne Johnson in 2000, and two, his sons Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa are in The Bloodline.

Rikishi himself is a WWE Hall of Famer.

