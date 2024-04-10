The Rock receives a huge TKO bonus after latest WWE run

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has received a huge bonus as part of his TKO Group Holdings contract for his latest run in WWE.

The Great One returned to World Wrestling Entertainment at the start of this year. After he seemingly took Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania XL spot, fans turned against him in support of The American Nightmare. The Final Boss then joined The Bloodline to start a feud with Rhodes and Seth Rollins. They locked horns at the biggest WrestleMania in the history of WWE.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, The Rock came out to show his appreciation for Cody Rhodes. The Brahma Bull then revealed that he would be gone for some time due to his Hollywood schedule but would be back to start a feud with The American Nightmare.

A new United States Securities and Exchange Commission filing showcased that The Great One has received a whopping 96,558 shares of the TKO Group Holdings stock for his latest WWE run. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, The Final Boss' new shares have a value of $9.41M.

What storylines and feuds will The Brahma Bull get involved in the future remains to be seen.

Former WWE head writer believes The Rock's promo with Cody Rhodes on RAW was extremely awkward

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo said that he believed The Rock's promo with Cody Rhodes about exchanging their titles was extremely awkward.

Russo also mentioned that next week's viewership of Monday Night RAW will drop as The Great One has left television for some time.

"The first segment bro, 45 minutes, and like I said, it's Rock's swansong. Rock says, 'I'm going away now. So, everybody that tuned in to watch me the last month or so, you can turn off your television sets.' And I think that's exactly what's gonna happen based on the show tonight. I really, really do. We will see by the numbers. It was awkward with, 'Give me your belt and I'll give you my belt.' That was extremely awkward, I don't know what the point of that was," Vince Russo said.

Many fans believe that The Final Boss might return before the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event to start a feud with Cody Rhodes. It remains to be seen what The Brahma Bull has planned for his future in the Stamford-based promotion.

