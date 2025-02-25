The Rock reveals what's next following his offer to Cody Rhodes; WWE future confirmed

The Rock has gotten everybody hooked following his WWE return on SmackDown last week. He may not be in a match, but The Final Boss may have the final say over what happens in the main event of WrestleMania 41.

The Hollywood icon made Cody Rhodes an intriguing offer, telling The American Nightmare to be his corporate champion. The Rock told Cody he has until Elimination Chamber to decide whether he wants to join the dark side, even tempting him with the promise that all of his dreams will come true.

While it remains to be seen what Rhodes will do, The Final Boss has sent a message to WWE Universe on Instagram. He revealed that they've got some disruptive moves coming up. This essentially confirms that The Rock isn't going anywhere, and he has a few surprises up his sleeve. He even called his 'Final Boss' character unpredictable:

"Thanks for watching the show, we got some disruptive moves coming up so tune in. Love playin’ this audacious, unpredictable character known as Final Boss 🦅 Toronto 🇨🇦 - I’ll see you this weekend at Elimination Chamber," he wrote.

This will likely lead to a massive WrestleMania main event between Cody Rhodes and the winner of the men's Elimination Chamber match, with The Rock in the middle. If Rhodes does not join The Final Boss, one disruptive move might be a heel turn from John Cena or CM Punk.

Seth Rollins confronted the American Nightmare about this on RAW this week. The Visionary tried to talk some sense into his former tag team partner, hoping that he would do the right thing and reject the offer. It will be interesting to see how WWE handles Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41.

