The Rock and Roman Reigns could wrestle another tag team match in 2025, WWE legend says

The Rock and Roman Reigns joined forces at WWE WrestleMania XL in April 2024 in a winning effort against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. In an unprecedented turn of events, Reigns and Rhodes teamed up in October of that year.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray feels The Tribal Chief could reunite with Cody Rhodes in 2025 if John Cena dethrones The American Nightmare. If that were to happen, Ray hopes to either witness a singles rematch for the Undisputed WWE Title or Cena and The Rock against them.

On Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray noted John Cena winning the Undisputed WWE Title could affect Cody's momentum. Still, Rhodes could bounce back if they continue their rivalry past The Show of Shows. The Hall of Famer picked SummerSlam 2025 as the ideal event for the blockbuster tag team contest.

"If Cena were to win? One of the matches I would love to see in the future would be Rock and Cena versus Roman and Cody," Bully opined. "That's a SummerSlam match. And there could be implications on that match." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

The Rock claimed that he succeeded in planting the seeds for the future of his current WWE program at Bad Blood. He supposedly signaled the end for Cody Rhodes. However, it might have been a subtle hint at his betrayal of another man who stood in the ring beside The American Nightmare: Roman Reigns.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is arguably the biggest match in WWE's pocket

Although WWE fans rejected The Rock and Roman Reigns facing each other at WrestleMania XL, the bout remains a dream match. The only reason viewers weren't enthused last year was because Cody Rhodes' story was affected upon the Attitude Era star's return.

The Tribal Chief noted that the WWE would always cater to its core audience: those who pay their hard-earned money to watch the shows. If those fans wanted to see him lock horns with The Rock, he said they would work something out.

