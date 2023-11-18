The Rock running for U.S. Vice President under WWE Hall of Famer with Vince McMahon's financial support could be a plan, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin recently claimed WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon could financially back The Rock's rumored move into politics.

Earlier this month, Vince McMahon sold 8.4 million of his TKO shares for nearly $700 million. Meanwhile, former United States President Donald Trump, who was inducted into the celebrity wing of the WWE Hall of Fame a few years earlier, will run for office again in next year's election. At the same time, The Rock has been discussed for a future role in politics.

Bin Hamin discussed McMahon's TKO shares sale on the latest episode of the Friday Locker Room podcast. He claimed McMahon could be planning to finance Donald Trump to run for President with The Rock as his Vice President.

"What are the only things that cost $600 million?... What's the biggest thing you could buy? An election. [He's not gonna run.] No, he's not gonna run, but who was on Captiol Hill this week? Did you see that news yesterday in the buzz? The Rock is in DC and can you imagine Rock and Donald Trump on the same ticket backed with Vince McMahon money. [So, do you think they're gonna run against each other or with each other? Why wouldn't you put Rock (as) Vice President and Trump as President?" He said. [23:16 - 24:19]

Can Donald Trump win the elections only with WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon's backing?

Donald Trump was elected the 45th President of the United States in 2017. However, he lost the following election to Joe Biden in 2021 and left office after a single presidential term.

On the Friday Locker Room podcast, Bin Hamin claimed Trump could win the 2024 elections with only Vince McMahon's backing.

"I think if Vince backed Trump alone that Trump could still win. But you put The Rock behind him and now you... What else would you need $641 million for?" [24:19 - 24:37]

