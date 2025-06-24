The Rock's advice has turned WWE champion into an "absolute menace"

A major WWE Superstar recently reflected on sharing the screen with The Rock. The two were involved in a memorable segment on an episode of NXT.

The Great One showed up on NXT New Year's Evil on January 7, 2025. He met Ethan Page and Ava in a backstage segment. The Hollywood megastar acknowledged that All Ego had a reputation, and not all of it was good, especially after he attacked Je'Von Evans.

The former WWE Champion informed Ethan Page that while he was "The Final Boss," Ava was the final boss of NXT, and that Page needed to be "cool" with her. The segment wrapped up with The Rock telling the 35-year-old star he'd eventually see him on the main roster, hinting at a future call-up.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Ethan Page said that he was grateful for the one-on-one conversation with the 53-year-old legend on television, which he never expected to happen. The current NXT North American Champion added that The Rock's advice about not holding himself back had transformed him into an "absolute menace."

"To do it with my actual number one, and in the position that he's in, and what he's been doing for the last couple of years, the amount of things that needed to fall into place for this to happen, [is] pretty crazy. But I was very glad that I was able to express that to him and to get some one-on-one time, and then it just kept extending, he gave me great advice, and he's turned me into an absolute menace. Because, I mean, when the person you look up to the most, pretty much tells you to not hold back," Page said. [H/T: chrisvanvliet.com]

You can watch the full interview below.

WWE Hall of Famer reveals he hasn't spoken to The Rock in years

Goldberg made his WWE debut in 2003, confronting The Rock. Their intense rivalry culminated in a blockbuster singles match at that year's Backlash, where Da Man emerged victorious over the Samoan star.

During an interview on The National Football Show, Goldberg opened up about his current relationship with The Final Boss.

"We are cool, man. I haven't spoken to him [The Rock] in years. I love him to death. There's the story of him reaching out and asking if I wanted him to check on my mom during one of the hurricanes, before we had even met in person. So, for that gesture, I will always be a Rock fan, and not to mention the fact that he's extremely talented and extremely successful in everything he has done."

Dwayne Johnson hasn't appeared on WWE TV since the 2025 Elimination Chamber. At the premium live event, John Cena turned heel by selling his "soul" to The Great One.

It will be exciting to see if The Rock returns to WWE, finally providing answers about his unexpected alliance with The Cenation Leader.

