The Rock's daughter Ava fines and bans top WWE star; punished for brutal backstage attack

The NXT division of WWE has seen some questionable decisions made by its new General Manager Ava, according to some fans. The Rock’s daughter, however, has recently made a rather unpopular and shocking decision of fining and banning a superstar.

Oro Mensah has been constantly attacking NXT’s newest signee, Ethan Page. Notably, he also attacked The Ego during the Battleground Premium Live Event on June 9, 2024. As a result of the constant beatdowns, Ava has brought the hammer down on Mensah for his reckless attacks and made a sharp announcement via a tweet on X.

“With his attack at #NXTBattleground, @OroMensah_wwe has now attacked @OfficialEGO three times 🙄. This leaves me with no other choice but to fine Oro and ban him from the building tonight.”

This decision by the fourth-generation WWE Superstar, however, is quite controversial. Ava didn’t take any action on either Gallus for injuring Ivar or The OC for attacking Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

Moreover, her decision offers protection to Ethan Page, who is himself guilty of attacking Oro Mensah and Meta Four's Naom Dar first.

This makes Ava’s decision as a General Manager of NXT a reactionary one instead of a reformatory one. It would be interesting to see if Dwayne Johnson’s daughter upholds this strictness for everyone from now on.

