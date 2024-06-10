The Rock's daughter Ava gets excited following Roxanne Perez's historic win at WWE NXT Battleground

The Rock's daughter, Ava, sent her reaction on social media following Roxanne Perez's historic win at NXT Battleground. Perez faced TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace with the NXT Women's Championship on the line.

At the NXT Battleground Premium Live Event, Perez had the upper hand initially before the bout began in a full-fledged manner. The Champion started off with a sneaky jab on Grace's eye before shifting her focus to the latter's left arm. The match was interrupted by Tatum Paxley when she took away Grace's TNA Knockouts Championship. However, the returning Ash by Elegance (fka Dana Brooke) came out in Jordynne's support and was fighting Paxley when Grace took both women down. Eventually, to end the bout, Perez came up with the Pop Rox, thus retaining her NXT Women's title.

Following Perez's victory, NXT's General Manager, Ava, sent out a message expressing her excitement for the former's major win.

"she won! hooray! #nxtbattleground."

Check out Ava's tweet below:

Jordynne Grace pointed out her similarity with Roxanne Perez

Jordynne Grace had previously mentioned the similarities she shares with the current NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez.

While speaking during a promo on the June 6 episode of TNA IMPACT, Grace asserted that although both she and Perez are currently in different companies, they have some similarities among them.

She stated that both of them started their careers as wrestlers at the age of 14 but eventually ended up taking two different paths.

"Whether people see it or not, Roxanne Perez and I are two sides of the same coin," continued Grace. "She is a prodigy. She started wrestling when she was 14 years old. But you know, the funny thing is, so did I. The only real difference between Roxanne Perez and I is the paths that we chose to take, the companies that we decided to work for. On June 9, at Battleground, those paths cross. I am the catalyst of change. This is a whole new world and I'm the one leading the charge. When I become a dual champion at Battleground, not only will the TNA audience remember me forever, but so will the WWE Universe."

Although Grace has lost the bout against Perez, it will be exciting to see if WWE can get other glimpses of the former in the upcoming future.

