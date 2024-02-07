The Rock's daughter Ava officially confirms major WWE championship match

The Rock's daughter Ava officially confirmed a major title match for next week.

Despite only being a tag team for a few weeks now, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin ran through the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament and made it to the finals.

They faced Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the finals at NXT Vengeance Day 2024 and came out on top after a hard-fought contest, thereby earning them a NXT Tag Team Championship match in the process.

However, it did not look like Breakker and Baron Corbin wanted to wait for their match as they called out The Family tonight on NXT. The Family came out and issued a challenge for next week.

Later on in the show, when Jaida Parker asked Ava to face Adriana Rizzo next week, Ava told her that OTM could not be at ringside since Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo won't be in Rizzo's corner because they will be defending their tag titles next week thereby confirming that the NXT Tag Team Championship bout was made official.

It will be interesting to see if Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin will be able to continue their great run next week and win the NXT Tag Team Championship.

