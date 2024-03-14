The Rock's daughter Ava playing a role with The Bloodline following her father's WWE return is possible, says legend

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (Alundra Blayze) believes The Rock's daughter, Ava, could play a role in The Bloodline storyline.

Ava is currently the on-screen NXT General Manager, while The Great One has aligned with The Bloodline on the main brand. The former champion will partner Roman Reigns in a tag-team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on The Show of Shows next month.

While discussing Nia Jax possibly joining The Bloodline at WrestleMania XL on Paving the Way, Madusa suggested Ava could also play a role in The Bloodline saga.

"Then you have The Rock's daughter, Ava Raine. So, there's that. She could do something," she said. [17:36 - 17:47]

Will The Rock betray Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania XL?

Despite the legendary wrestler acknowledging The Tribal Chief and seemingly being on the same page as The Bloodline, many expect him to betray his cousin at The Showcase of the Immortals.

In a recent episode of Power Alphas, former NXT star Tino Sabbatelli predicted that The Great One would turn on Reigns.

"I'm actually kinda getting intrigued by this Rock story because, I don't know, I think The Rock's gonna turn at one point. I wanna know when and know how," he said.

Johnson last competed inside a square circle at WrestleMania 32, where the former champion squashed The Wyatt Family's Erick Rowan in six seconds.

While The Brahma Bull will wrestle in the tag team match at WrestleMania XL, Hall of Famer Mark Henry suggested the wrestling legend could go head-to-head against Cody Rhodes later this year.

