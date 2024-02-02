The Rock's daughter Ava receives massive praise following major announcement

The Rock’s daughter Ava has been doing a good job as the new General Manager of WWE NXT. Her recent work drew praise from a top name on the brand.

Ava took over the reins as the General Manager of NXT over a month ago. However, fans got confirmation of the move when William Regal showed up on the white and gold brand last month to praise The Rock’s daughter and ask her to take care of the brand.

The latest edition of the show saw Dijak and Joe Gacy brawl around the arena before the former kicked the former Schism member off a ledge into a dumpster. Later in the night, Ava was seen asking Dijak why she should not suspend him. Instead of suspending the massive superstar, she decided to grant his wish to have Dijak and Gacy compete in a No Disqualification match at NXT Vengeance Day 2024.

After The Rock’s daughter accepted Dijak’s request, the match was made official. This led to the former Retribution member taking to X/Twitter to praise Ava’s work with the following tweet:

Ava is currently the youngest General Manager in WWE at just 22 years of age. She has proven herself in recent months and was seen backstage working alongside Nick Aldis on SmackDown before the 2024 Royal Rumble. Ava could move on to a bigger role on the main roster soon.

The Rock recently opened up about getting full ownership of his WWE ring name

Dwayne Johnson got popular as 'The Rock' during his time in WWE. However, the trademark of his ring name was never his own, and he made it big in Hollywood under his real name.

The Great One was recently announced as one of TKO Group Holdings' Board of Directors. The move will likely help the Stamford-based company and the industry move forward, as The Brahma Bull is among the biggest names in sports entertainment today.

The move allowed The People's Champion to take full ownership of the trademark for his ring name. He recently opened up about the big change in an Instagram post.

Fans are hoping to see The Rock return to the ring for one big match against Roman Reigns. That could very well happen at next year’s WrestleMania event.

