The Rock’s daughter Ava shares message after major WWE announcement

The Rock's daughter Ava is currently the General Manager of WWE's developmental brand. She recently shared a message on social media following a massive announcement at the NXT Stand And Deliver Premium Live Event.

During the show, the 22-year-old announced a brand new NXT Women's North American Championship. It will be the first women's mid-card title on the gold and white brand. The Stamford-based company might go ahead and introduce another such title on the main roster as well.

Ava recently took to Instagram to share a message following the surprise announcement. She shared pictures of herself from the show and the newly announced championship title:

"new championship loading 💫 happy stand & deliver," she wrote:

You can check out Ava's Instagram post below:

The Rock reveals original plans for his WWE return

The Rock confronted Roman Reigns on the February 2 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, teasing a potential match between the two cousins, after Cody Rhodes revealed he would not challenge The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows after winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year.

During his recent appearance on the Will Cain Show, The Hollywood star opened up about the original plans WWE had for his return. The Final Boss revealed that he was initially supposed to lock horns with Roman Reigns in a highly anticipated match at The Showcase of the Immortals. However, the plan was reverted following outrage from the fans:

"The original plan was for me to come back as the babyface, the big babyface comes back and face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and put on here in Philadelphia, the biggest main event of all time. I believe the qualities of a good leader, not to say that I'm a good leader, but I believe the qualities of a good leader is one who has the ability to pivot, but also make sure that you listen to the people," said The Rock.

Expand Tweet

The Brahma Bull is set to make his much-anticipated in-ring return at The Show of Shows as he teams up with Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag-team match. It remains to be seen how The People's Champion will perform as he takes to the ring after WrestleMania 32, where he beat Erick Rowan in under ten seconds.

Are you looking forward to The Rock's in-ring appearance on The Grandest Stage of Them All? Sound off!

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE