The Rock's daughter Ava shows off new tattoo ahead of major WWE event

WWE NXT General Manager Ava has shown off a new tattoo ahead of King and Queen of the Ring tomorrow night in Saudi Arabia. The authority figure is The Rock's daughter in real life and was named the new General Manager of NXT earlier this year by William Regal.

Ava was formerly a member of Joe Gacy's Schism faction before becoming the General Manager of WWE's developmental brand. Ahead of King and Queen of the Ring tomorrow night, Ava took to social media to unveil a new tattoo. She also thanked her tattoo artist in her post. You can check out the video on her Instagram story by clicking here.

The Rock has not appeared on WWE television since he confronted Cody Rhodes on the RAW following WrestleMania XL. Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of The Show of Shows last month to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long comments on Ava's character change

Wrestling veteran Teddy Long recently shared his reaction to Ava becoming NXT General Manager and claimed it was a good decision by the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast earlier this year, Teddy Long said that the 22-year-old was put in the position so she could learn. Long noted he only remembers Vickie Guerrero as a female GM and Ava has the chance to learn the role in NXT:

"I think she's put in that position to learn. That's a good training position, a good position to learn in. That's why she's there. Like I said, the only woman general manager I remember is Vickie Guerrero, and for her to come in and step in and be a female GM is outstanding." (1:43 - 2:03)

You can check out Long's comments in the video below:

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter shared his thoughts on Ava as NXT GM and suggested she may be too young for the role. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the NXT GM and if she will remain an authority figure for the rest of her career.

