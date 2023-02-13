The Rock's daughter sends out a warning after kidnapping 19-year-old WWE star

The Schism member Ava Raine recently reacted to WWE NXT star Thea Hail's social media post.

On last week's episode of NXT, Hail got into a backstage brawl with Tiffany Stratton. In between the chaos, The Rock's daughter appeared and dragged Thea, thus kidnapping the latter.

Taking to social media, Thea Hail recently uploaded a photo of herself alongside real-life boyfriend and NXT star Nathan Frazer and mentioned that she was really down after getting kidnapped by Raine.

"been really down since being kidnapped but was able to get out of the dorms today and go to disney!"

Responding to the Chase University member, Ava Raine sent out a warning to the former as she wrote that next week wouldn't be any easier for the NXT star.

"don’t expect next week to go any better!"

Bill Apter said WWE Superstar The Rock should face Roman Reigns

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter stated that The Rock should face Roman Reigns in the near future.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter mentioned that although The Great One is a billboard name, he should definitely return to the company and have a one-on-one match with Roman Reigns.

He further added that The Rock should either buy WWE or get into a partnership with the promotion as he has the right mentality to run the company.

"It doesn't matter how big he gets, The Rock is a billboard name, and I would love to see him against Roman Reigns. I know his heart would be in it. When they were talking a few weeks ago about people buying with the company, or partnering with someone. I think The Rock's company Seven Bucks Productions would have been perfect to be partners. Because he has got the mentality, he has got the love for it, that's where he should have gone," said Apter.

It would be exciting to see if The Rock will return to face The Tribal Chief in the near future or not.

