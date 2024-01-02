The Rock's four-word message to Becky Lynch after RAW return

The Rock had a message for Becky Lynch on tonight's edition of RAW.

The Brahma Bull unexpectedly returned to WWE RAW tonight and destroyed Jinder Mahal on the mic. He then attacked Mahal with a People's Elbow as fans cheered in unison.

The Rock bumped into Becky Lynch backstage, who was spotted in a dejected state earlier tonight after losing to Nia Jax. The Great One had a heartfelt message for Lynch before leaving.

"Great to see you!" he said.

Expand Tweet

Lynch took on Nia Jax on tonight's episode of RAW in an outing that was five years in the making. Jax's strength was too much for Lynch tonight, and she lost the match. Only time will tell what's next for Lynch now that she's lost to her arch-rival on RAW.

As for Dwayne Johnson, he made a Roman Reigns reference on tonight's episode of RAW. The tease has left many fans believing that a blockbuster dream match between two of the biggest stars in the business is set in stone for WrestleMania 40.

Drop your reactions to The Great One meeting The Man backstage on RAW! Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.