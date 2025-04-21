The Rock's no-show at Wrestlemania shocks WWE veteran; claims it was the "worst thing" to happen in pro wrestling (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was shocked to see The Rock missing from WrestleMania 41. Despite many fans expecting a surprise, the Final Boss was not at The Show of Shows this year.

Ad

John Cena overcame Cody Rhodes last night, winning the elusive 17th World Championship. However, the win was mired in controversy, as the star used the championship belt and a distraction from rapper Travis Scott to his advantage to vanquish the champion.

Russo spoke with Dr. Chris Featherstone after Night Two of WrestleMania 41. He was shocked by WWE's booking. He recalled watching the show and being outraged by the ending. The veteran couldn't believe that the creative team would end The Show of Shows on such an underwhelming note.

Ad

Trending

"I could not believe what I was seeing. I'm waiting, and I'm waiting. I'm saying to myself, 'There's no way. There's no freaking way.' I'm looking at the clock, and I'm going, 'There's absolutely no way.' That was the worst thing I've ever seen in the history of me watching wrestling," he said.

Ad

The veteran writer noted that The Rock not showing up at the end was one of the most underwhelming endings to any wrestling event he's ever seen.

"Whatever politics is going on in that company, I could give two cr*ps about. The ending of that show and no Rock was the worst thing I've ever seen in all the years I've been watching wrestling." [From 8:16 onwards]

Ad

Ad

The Rock last appeared on WWE TV at the Elimination Chamber PLE, where he orchestrated Cena's heel turn. It will be interesting to see when he decides to show up again.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.