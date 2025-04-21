The Rock's no-show at Wrestlemania shocks WWE veteran; claims it was the "worst thing" to happen in pro wrestling (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was shocked to see The Rock missing from WrestleMania 41. Despite many fans expecting a surprise, the Final Boss was not at The Show of Shows this year.
John Cena overcame Cody Rhodes last night, winning the elusive 17th World Championship. However, the win was mired in controversy, as the star used the championship belt and a distraction from rapper Travis Scott to his advantage to vanquish the champion.
Russo spoke with Dr. Chris Featherstone after Night Two of WrestleMania 41. He was shocked by WWE's booking. He recalled watching the show and being outraged by the ending. The veteran couldn't believe that the creative team would end The Show of Shows on such an underwhelming note.
"I could not believe what I was seeing. I'm waiting, and I'm waiting. I'm saying to myself, 'There's no way. There's no freaking way.' I'm looking at the clock, and I'm going, 'There's absolutely no way.' That was the worst thing I've ever seen in the history of me watching wrestling," he said.
The veteran writer noted that The Rock not showing up at the end was one of the most underwhelming endings to any wrestling event he's ever seen.
"Whatever politics is going on in that company, I could give two cr*ps about. The ending of that show and no Rock was the worst thing I've ever seen in all the years I've been watching wrestling." [From 8:16 onwards]
The Rock last appeared on WWE TV at the Elimination Chamber PLE, where he orchestrated Cena's heel turn. It will be interesting to see when he decides to show up again.
