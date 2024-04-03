The Rock's one-word message ahead of his appearance on popular TV show with Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar The Rock has shared a one-word message ahead of his special guest appearance on a popular talk show. He will be accompanied by his cousin and Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

This would be the first time that The Bloodline members will show up together outside of WWE to endorse WrestleMania 40 and their upcoming match. The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss will join Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show live on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

To hype up the special appearance on NBC's late-night talk show, The Great One took to X (formerly Twitter) and sent a one-word message to his fans. The former WWE Champion wrote:

"Tonight. #FinalBoss #TribalChief @FallonTonight @nbc."

Check out The Rock's tweet below:

Paul Heyman ditching Roman Reigns to side with The Rock after WrestleMania sounds good, says veteran

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently discussed Paul Heyman possibly turning his back on The Tribal Chief to side with The Final Boss after this year's 'Mania.

The Wiseman and Reigns have been an unstoppable duo since they aligned in August 2020. Under Heyman's tutelage, The Head of the Table has been champion for over 1300 days.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager discussed a potential storyline that could see The Wiseman betraying Roman Reigns and siding with the Hollywood megastar to build an epic clash at WrestleMania 41.

"Well, that does sound good [on Paul Heyman ditching Roman Reigns to side with The Rock]. I think at this point. I think they might need a year or two to turn The Rock back into a babyface. People love him anyway. I don't care because he says the things, they want to say, but can't say, but he can do it anyway. Like I said, they've opened so many doors. Now it's according to what hall they need to go down," Mantell said.

Watch the full video below:

It remains to be seen if The Bloodline members will split after WrestleMania 40 and build a long-term storyline, laying the foundation for the main event of next year's Showcase of the Immortals.

