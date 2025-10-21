The Rock’s return won’t matter anymore, according to ex-WWE writer: "I'm telling you, that ship has sailed" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about The Rock possibly returning to the company. The Final Boss is a member of the Board of Directors in TKO.

Rocky made a few appearances at the start of 2025, heading into WrestleMania season. His last appearance was at the Elimination Chamber PLE, where he orchestrated John Cena's heel turn. However, the Final Boss stepped away from WWE then and hasn't shown up to any TV tapings since then.

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that fans keep pitching a final storyline with The Rock, but it's too late for all that. He felt that the casual fans don't care anymore, and that is evident with the viewership numbers falling week-on-week. The veteran also noted that the Final Boss has had some bad press over the last few months, leading to waning public interest in his projects.

"I just have to tell you because I just keep seeing a lot of this. I gotta tell you guys, honestly, if that ever happened, by the time you got there, I don't think people are gonna care anymore, bro. I really don't. You guys see the weekly numbers. It's about to go under a million. They're always gonna have that million. But the longer this goes on, I don't think people are going to care. You gotta understand too, The Rock with politics and Oprah, and all that stuff got a lot of bad press. Rock turned a lot of people off, guys. So many people put so much stock on Rock. I'm telling you, that ship has sailed, man."

John Cena and The Rock have a long history, with the two megastars headlining back-to-back WrestleManias in 2012 and 2013.

It will be interesting to see if they cross paths in the ring one last time.

