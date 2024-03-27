The Rock seemingly uses Seth Rollins' family member to send a message

The Rock may have crossed the line by using Seth Rollins' family member to send a message.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch gave birth to their baby daughter, Roux, a couple of years ago. The two of them have been proud parents and are extremely protective of Roux – so much so that their opponents use her name to get inside Rollins and Lynch's heads, which is what The Rock may have done.

Becky Lynch recently said that The Great One visited her daughter Roux and even sang "You're Welcome" for her. The Brahma Bull has used lyrics from the same song during his promos directed at Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Hence, this could be the Final Boss trying to send a message to the World Heavyweight Champion.

Rollins and Rhodes are set to face The Great One and Roman Reigns on night one of WrestleMania 40 in a match that has gotten personal in recent weeks.

Seth Rollins sent a heartfelt message to Becky Lynch after her book's release

Becky Lynch recently wrote her own book titled "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl." The book was released today, and The Man has been around promoting it by doing interviews and making appearances on podcasts.

Following the book's release, Rollins took to social media to tell Becky how proud he was of her.

"To my wife: You’re the greatest. You’re my best friend and the best mama. You elevate everyone around you. I admire you. I look up to you. I love you. And I’m so da*n proud of you. Celebrate @BeckyLynchWWE with me. Her literary debut is OUT NOW! Pick it up wherever you buy your books!" wrote Rollins.

It will be interesting to see if Rollins will address The Rock visiting his daughter on television as WrestleMania approaches.

