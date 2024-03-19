The Rock sends 3-word message after major WWE RAW announcement

WWE Superstar The Rock recently took to social media to send a three-word message after a huge Monday Night RAW announcement.

Since The Great One returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in January 2024, he has been featuring regularly on episodes of Friday Night SmackDown. The People's Champ joined The Bloodline and is presently engaged in a heated feud with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

WWE recently announced that The Rock would be present on the April 1 episode of Monday Night RAW which is scheduled to take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

The Great One has now taken to his Instagram stories to send a three-word message regarding his upcoming appearance on the red brand, revealing that he would be present on RAW only for one night.

"ONE NIGHT ONLY," The Rock shared.

You can check out a screenshot of his Instagram story below:

Screenshot of The Rock's Instagram story

Former WWE writer believes The Rock has got into Cody Rhodes' head

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo talked about Cody Rhodes' promo on the latest episode of the red brand.

Russo said that he believes The Rock has gotten into Rhodes' head and the latter is only thinking about the tag team match on Night One instead of his Undisputed Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns.

"I'm listening to him, and I'm saying to myself, first of all, here's my first question. Who are you wrestling at WrestleMania? The Rock or Roman Reigns? Because the way he's cutting this promo, The Rock has already gotten in his head. You've forgotten all about Roman Reigns. Not a tag match, bro. The match against Roman Reigns, you waited a year for this. You're not talking about Roman Reigns at all."

Some fans believe Cody Rhodes will lose both of his matches at WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for The American Nightmare's future.

