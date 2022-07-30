Watch: The Rock sends a heartfelt message to legendary WWE Superstar; recalls meeting him as a kid

Multi-time world champion Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock in WWE, recently sent a heartfelt message to wrestling legend Ric Flair during the latter's farewell event.

The Roast of Ric Flair is an event organized by Starrcast V ahead of The Nature Boy's last match tomorrow. The event saw Flair getting roasted by wrestlers, celebrities, friends, and others as he watched from his throne on stage. The Great One also made his presence felt as he checked in via a video message.

In the message, The Brahma Bull recalled Flair coming to his house when the former was just a kid. The Rock revealed that the 16-time world champion asked if he could get his expensive robes sewn by his mother.

Johnson also heaped praise on Flair, stating that he was really kind to him and was one of the first people to see him after his dad passed away.

You can check out The Great One's entire message in the clip below:

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler also sent a video message to The Nature Boy. Ziggler praised Flair for being an icon and called him the greatest of all time. He also reminisced about the time he spent with the 16-time world champion and Gene Okerlund.

WWE legend The Rock named Ric Flair in his Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling

The Nature Boy is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers to have stepped inside the squared circle. He is also widely popular outside the world of wrestling and was featured in a song by American rapper Offset and record producer Metro Boomin.

The Rock revealed some time back that he considers Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Ric Flair to be his Mount Rushmore of wrestling. He stated that the fourth spot was a tie between The Undertaker, Pat Patterson, and Jackie Fargo.

Ric Flair will don his wrestling boots for the one last time tomorrow. The Hall of Famer will team up with his son-in-law and AEW star Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett.

The Rock, meanwhile, has been away from the pro wrestling business for the last few years. While the WWE Universe hopes The Great One will return for a dream match against Roman Reigns, there have seemingly been no developments on that matter so far.

