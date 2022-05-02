The Rock shares heartfelt  message with students at Parma High School

WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shared a personal video message with the students of the Parma Area Center for Transition Services (PACTS).

The students sent a video invitation to The Rock to be a part of their luau fundraiser. The training service provides life skill programs for students with disabilities in a bid to enable them to be independent in their future endeavors.

The People's Champion shared a special video message for the students thanking them for the invitation. He also stated that while he was unable to be physically present at the fundraiser, he would be there in spirit, and wished them the best of luck.

“This message goes out to all of my friends at Parma High School, all the PACT students at Parma High School. Guys, I want to thank you so much for the amazing invitation that you guys sent me to come to the luau 2022 the comeback... Saw the video, I know that you guys were trying really hard and I loved it. I loved the video. I loved everybody's performances. Thank you guys so much! You are so cool and very talented. Unfortunately, I can't be with you there today. But I am there in spirit. I'm there in love and I want to say thank you guys so much for the invite. I want you guys to have the best time. I know that you guys have been raising funds for this amazing fundraiser all year long. And I wish you the best of luck," (00:27 - 1:25)

Parma Schools @ParmaSchools We did it! @TheRock shared a special message for our special education students in our PACTS Program! Thank you so much Mr. Johnson! This was truly an amazing and memorable experience for our students! We are beyond grateful! youtu.be/CqFC0JgFUDk We did it! @TheRock shared a special message for our special education students in our PACTS Program! Thank you so much Mr. Johnson! This was truly an amazing and memorable experience for our students! We are beyond grateful! youtu.be/CqFC0JgFUDk

Check out the video message below:

The Rock recently announced that he is working on the film adaptation of popular video game It Takes Two, which will be producowny his own, Seven Bucks Production company. The WWE Superstar turned actor will also feature in his debut DC Superhero film Black Adam which is set to release in October this year.

Why The Rock responded to Parma High School

While unable to physically attend the fundraiser, The Rock's gesture of sending a video response was truly touching.

The People's Champ also tweeted citing that he was not going to miss sending a video response to the invitation he had received.

"When I received their video, there was no way I wasn’t going to send one back. These are good, kind-hearted kids doing beautiful work for other good, kind hearted kids #GoPARMA."

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

These are good, kind hearted kids doing beautiful work for other good, kind hearted kids 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾

#GoPARMA

cleveland19.com/2022/05/01/par… When I received their video, there was no way I wasn’t going to send one backThese are good, kind hearted kids doing beautiful work for other good, kind hearted kids When I received their video, there was no way I wasn’t going to send one back 😊These are good, kind hearted kids doing beautiful work for other good, kind hearted kids 🙏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👍🏾👊🏾#GoPARMA cleveland19.com/2022/05/01/par…

At a recent WWE live event in London, Roman Reigns had a cryptic message for The Rock. Following his match with Drew McIntyre, when the undisputed WWE Universal Champion was asked about The Rock, he responded that 'The Rock can get it too'.

This is not the first time a feud between the two superstars has been hinted. On an episode of Young Rock, a potential feud was teased as well.

Would you like to see The Brahma Bull take on The Tribal Chief? Sound off in the comments below.

