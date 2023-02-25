The Rock sends heartfelt thanks to fans for supporting his "love letter" to wrestling

Former WWE Champion The Rock has sent a heartwarming message to his fans as season 3 of NBC's Young Rock series will have its finale tonight.

The critically acclaimed NBC sitcom Young Rock revisits Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's life and rise. The series follows The Great One through three distinct stages of his life, beginning with his early years as Rocky Johnson's son, then moving on to his adolescent years as he tries to discover his life's accomplishments.

Ahead of the finale of Young Rock's season 3, the former WWE Champion took to Twitter and stated that the show is his love letter.

He also thanked the fans for supporting three fantastic seasons of the show because it was also a tribute to his adventure in pro wrestling that turned his life upside down.

"TONIGHT season finale of #YoungRock. Thank U all for this wild journey for 3 amazing seasons. Families go thru hard times but always anchored in love. Young Rock is my love letter to the crazy culture of pro wrestling that changed my life. 830pm tonight on @NBC @SevenBucksProd," Johnson wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

The Rock's Young Rock season 3 episode 13 plot explored

False Ceilings is the title of Season 3's new episode 13. The episode was directed by Numa Perrier and written by Erik Durbin. Based on the synopsis, the episode will depict a slice of The Great One's life in the 2000s.

According to the official synopsis for the latest 13th episode, Dwayne Johnson's Hollywood prospects have improved, and he has kept a promise to his family.

The Johnsons reflect on how far they've come, and Dwayne wonders if there's something bigger in store for him.

NBC Entertainment @nbc ooooh who is most likely to laugh at the wrong moment #YoungRock ooooh who is most likely to laugh at the wrong moment #YoungRock https://t.co/eFwWPCBVEx

After an astonishing run-in with Lars Anderson, Dwayne Johnson threw the grand event of the Peter Maivia tribute show into disarray in the previous episode.

The highly anticipated 13th episode of the hit sitcom's third season will air on Friday, February 24, 2023, exclusively on the NBC TV Channel at 8:30 PM EST.

What do you think of The Rock's Young Rock season 3 so far? Sound off in the comments section below.

