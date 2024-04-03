The Rock sends a message after brutally beating down Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

WWE RAW last night was one to forget for Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes as they were subjected to a brutal beat down at the hands of The Rock and Roman Reigns. The Brahma Bull took to social media to send a message after the show.

All four men will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at WrestleMania XL where they will meet in a tag team match on Night One. They also came face-to-face on RAW last night where The Bloodline had the upper hand. The show ended with The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief standing tall while The American Nightmare and The Visionary were laid out along with Jey Uso.

The Rock touted the success of the show via a message on social media. The Great One stated that they made history last night in New York City as it was the highest selling RAW in United States history.

The Rock could face Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam, according to veteran

The Rock is set to wrestle in his first WWE match in eight years as he will team up with Roman Reigns to take on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. While The Brahma Bull earlier looked likely to face The Tribal Chief, plans seemingly changed after outrage among fans.

However, wrestling veteran Matt Morgan believes that the two cousins could still collide down the line. Morgan also added that a match between Rock and Cody Rhodes could also take place at SummerSlam.

"[The Rock is gonna help Cody win?] No, no, no, no, it still will be Roman versus Rock eventually, in my opinion. Maybe we get Cody versus Rock at SummerSlam when Cody's the champ. I don't know. But I just know I'm for the ride. I love everything they're doing right now!" he said.

The Hollywood star will also be quite busy before the Showcase of Immortals as he is set to induct his grandmother Lia Maivia into the WWE Hall of Fame. Roman Reigns will also be inducting Paul Heyman into the prestigious Hall of Fame.