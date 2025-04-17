The Rock sends a message to Drew McIntyre ahead of WrestleMania 41; makes it known how he feels about him

The Rock sent a message to Drew McIntyre just days before WrestleMania 41. McIntyre has teamed up with Under Armour's Project Rock, and The Final Boss might've teased a huge alliance between the two.

McIntyre will be in action against Damian Priest at WrestleMania 41. The two have been feuding for months and even crossed paths at last year's WrestleMania XL. In Philadelphia, Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the Scotsman to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

On Instagram, The Rock sent a message to McIntyre, disclosing that he was a big supporter of the former WWE Champion.

"NEW @ProjectRock training collection drops NOW YOU Against YOU. Once we understand and embrace the concept, it becomes very powerful — it creates space for us to block out all the bullshit noise and concentrate on the one thing that is truly your greatest influence— YOU. Shout to my guy @DMcIntyreWWE for leading our new Project Rock campaign. I’m a big supporter of Drew and grateful for all the value he brings to the @WWE, in and out of the ring. F’n beast of a man. Enjoy the gear! #ProjectRock #YouAgainstYou," wrote The Rock.

Drew McIntyre sent a message to The Rock after they met backstage earlier this year

Drew McIntyre and The Rock met backstage earlier in the year after The Final Boss appeared on RAW's Netflix premiere. In a video on Instagram, McIntyre said the following about his relationship with Rocky:

"What about The Rock thing? I've seen that online. 'Oh, but Drew, he's with The Bloodline, why would you be nice to him?' Again, you don't listen. So, simply, let me explain. [I'm targeting] those who wronged me personally (...) He's helped me, endorsed me, looked out for me. Has he wronged me? No, quite the opposite. Idiots."

It remains to be seen if Drew McIntyre and The Rock will combine forces on WWE television.

