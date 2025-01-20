Drew McIntyre reveals why he didn’t break character to embrace The Rock; real issue with The Bloodline

Drew McIntyre has a strong history with The Rock and Roman Reigns but for very different reasons. The People's Champion has been somewhat of a mentor to the Scottish Superstar, while he and The Original Tribal Chief have battled several times. New developments have led to McIntyre issuing a statement to clear the air over his recent actions.

The Chosen One recently shared a viral backstage moment with The Great One. Drew later revealed The Rock was working on a special favor. McIntyre earlier declared war on The Head of The Table and anyone close to him, which fueled rumors on The Rock's role in the McIntyre vs. Reigns saga, and how Cody Rhodes would fit in. It's believed that this will explode in a major way ahead of WrestleMania 41.

McIntyre took to X today to celebrate the federal government's unbanning of TikTok with a video of his own. The former TNA World Champion addressed several pressing matters and explained what was going on with Reigns. Drew then addressed criticism over his relationship with The Rock.

"What about The Rock thing? I've seen that online. 'Oh, but Drew, he's with The Bloodline, why would you be nice to him?' Again, you don't listen. So, simply, let me explain. [I'm targeting] those who wronged me personally... He's helped me, endorsed me, looked out for me. Has he wronged me? No, quite the opposite. Idiots," Drew McIntyre said. [From 1:47 to 2:03]

Drew McIntyre's history with The Bloodline has continued. He ambushed Jimmy Uso on SmackDown, beat Sami Zayn one-on-one at both SNME and RAW but was defeated by Jey Uso on the RAW Netflix premiere. The RAW Superstar has lost all five televised singles matches against Reigns - at WrestleMania 35, RAW one month later, Stomping Grounds 2019, Survivor Series 2020, and Clash at the Castle 2022.

Drew McIntyre set for big WWE RAW match

WWE opened Night Two of WrestleMania XL with Drew McIntyre capturing the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins. Damian Priest immediately cashed in Money in the Bank to nix the reign but heat has remained between McIntyre and Rollins.

Amid rumors on potential Netflix plans for WWE, Rollins vs. McIntyre has been announced for Monday's RAW from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The WrestleMania 40 rematch will mark the 32nd singles match between The Architect and The Scottish Psychopath.

The Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins series of televised matches is currently tied at six apiece. McIntyre won their first on NXT in June 2012. Rollins leads their series of non-televised matches at 11-8 after winning their first at a SmackDown live event in March 2012. Rollins also leads their overall singles series at 17-14.

