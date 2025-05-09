The Rock sends a message to Drew McIntyre ahead of WWE Backlash; makes it known how he feels about him

The Rock sent a message to WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre ahead of the Backlash Premium Live Event. McIntyre will be in action in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

The Scotsman will share the ring with three other superstars in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the WWE United States Championship. Reigning champion Jacob Fatu will put his title for the first time, and Damian Priest and LA Knight will also be a part of the match.

On Instagram, The Rock claimed he is a big fan of McIntyre and shared the latest ad campaign for Project Rock.

"Pumped to feature @WWE Superstar @dmcintyrewwe in our new “YOU AGAINST YOU” campaign for @ProjectRock 🔥💪🏾I’m a huge fan of Drew and always rooting him on to succeed. Like many @wwe superstars, Drew is on the road sharpening his grind 300 nights a year - I lived that life for many years and I understand the pain and heartache it brings - in and out of the ring. My respect for pro wrestlers is boundless. You Against You. The battle is never against the noise. It’s against the one who looks back at you in the mirror," wrote The Rock.

Check out The Rock's Instagram post:

Sam Roberts believes Drew McIntyre could be revealed as The Rock's protégé

Sam Roberts believes Drew McIntyre could be revealed as The Rock's protégé once John Cena decides to part ways with The Final Boss, turning face in the process.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts stated the following:

"By the way, after John Cena takes out The Final Boss, maybe The Final Boss leaves us with one last protégé, right? If John Cena goes back to being a babyface, maybe The Final Boss has one last protégé before he tips his hat and says goodbye for now. And that protégé is very big and very Scottish because Drew McIntyre as a heel with The Rock's approval, doesn't have to sell his soul, doesn't have to do anything that's gonna require more knowledge from The Final Boss. It could just be The Final Boss going, 'That's my guy. That's the guy who I pick.'"

It remains to be seen whether McIntyre and The Rock will officially cross paths on WWE TV.

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9