The Rock sends a message to Drew McIntyre: "Tomorrow"

Things are about to be shaken up by The Rock as WWE heads toward WrestleMania. He may have just announced a huge moment for WrestleMania and Drew McIntyre.

Under Armor started Project Rock and has become a popular lifestyle brand associated with the Brahma Bull. The star has teased a partnership with Drew McIntyre in what could be even more than that.

The Rock has also sent him a message. Drew McIntyre and The Final Boss are clearly working together for Project Rock to bring out a particular product line that promotes the Scottish star. The star has always been closely aligned with The Final Boss, and it appears they are taking their connection even further.

Rock sent a message saying, "TOMORROW," indicating when the product will likely launch. With it coming so close to WrestleMania, there are already rumors of McIntyre being involved with The Final Boss and John Cena to help with the feud with Cody Rhodes.

The Brahma Bull sent a message (Credit: The Rock's Instagram)

However, for the moment, this is not confirmed, and fans will have to wait and see if the partnership extends beyond the product launch and goes to WrestleMania.

