The Rock sends a message to Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar The Rock recently shared a message after an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight's Show ahead of WrestleMania XL.

With just a few days until what could be the biggest 'Mania of all time, The Rock appeared alongside his cousin Roman Reigns on The Tonight Show to promote the event.

The Final Boss has now shared a message after the show, noting that while Reigns carries the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he carries his Teremana tequila. He issued a warning, hinting that trouble was looming on the horizon.

"It’s a vibe. He carries his @wwe universal title 🏆 I carry my @teremana tequila 🥃 either way, here comes trouble #FinalBoss #TribalChief ," The Rock said.

Check out his post below:

Rikishi sent an emotional message to The Bloodline ahead of WrestleMania XL

This year's WrestleMania is significant for The Bloodline's future trajectory. Every member of the group must step up to ensure they maintain their position at the summit of WWE after the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, also the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa, has conveyed a message to The Bloodline, including The Rock and Roman Reigns. He urged them to perform with the knowledge that their family was watching, whether from the sidelines or afar.

Rikishi affirmed that their family stands united in support of their endeavors.

"Joe, Dewey, Jonathan, Joshua, and Sefa. I pray that you guys go out there and be safe. Perform like only you know how to do and understand that your family on the sidelines watching from near and far, and even the culture, we are all rooting for you guys, and thank you for putting us up on the map continuously," said Rikishi.

WrestleMania 40 is scheduled to take place on April 6 and 7, live from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

