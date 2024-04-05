Rikishi sends an emotional message to Roman Reigns, The Rock, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa ahead of WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is this weekend, with The Rock and Roman Reigns among the headliners. They will proudly represent the Samoan Dynasty, as will Jimmy Uso, his brother Jey, and Solo Sikoa. All five of them have received a heartfelt message from WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Roman Reigns will headline both nights, with the first main event being a tag team match pitting him and The Rock against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Rikishi's sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso, will do battle against each other. Meanwhile, Solo will look to make an impact from ringside, much like last year.

Speaking on his podcast, Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, the legendary real-life Bloodline member had some emotional words for Roman Reigns, The Rock, and his sons ahead of WrestleMania 40. Rikishi addressed all of them by their real names and gave a toast to Manuia, which is Samoan for good health and success:

"Joe, Dewey, Jonathan, Joshua, and Sefa. I pray that you guys go out there and be safe. Perform like only you know how to do and understand that your family on the sidelines watching from near and far, and even the culture, we are all rooting for you guys, and thank you for putting us up on the map continuously," said Rikishi. [25:54-26:26]

Rikishi is in Philadelphia for 'Mania weekend. The legend has stated he will be on the table for the non-profit organization Bustin' For Autism at WrestleCon, with a portion of his earnings going to them. But will Papa Uso be at WrestleMania 40?

Will Rikishi appear at WrestleMania 40 to help Roman Reigns, The Rock, or any of his sons?

Unless the entire Anoa'i-Fatu family appears for the tag team match, Rikishi likely won't be a part of Roman Reigns and The Rock's plans for WrestleMania 40. The storytelling on display has been phenomenal and has hinted at other WWE stars showing up either to help The Bloodline or Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

That being said, Rikishi could very well be a part of Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso. The WWE Hall of Famer can appear at ringside and emotionally witness his sons fight each other, potentially getting The Usos to reunite following the match. After all, that is what he wants to see happen at WrestleMania 40.

