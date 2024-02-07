Rikishi makes major announcement ahead of WWE WrestleMania

WWE legend Rikishi has made a major announcement on social media today ahead of this year's WrestleMania in Philadelphia.

The wrestling world was buzzing this past weekend after the end of this past Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown. Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble Match last weekend, and everyone assumed he would challenge Roman Reigns and finish his story at The Show of Shows.

However, The American Nightmare seemingly stepped aside to pave the way for the Head of the Table clash between The Rock and Roman Reigns. The development sparked an uproar among wrestling fans and spawned the "We Want Cody!" trend on social media over the weekend.

Rikishi is the father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa in real life. He has a connection to The Bloodline's storyline and has announced that he will be in Philadelphia during WrestleMania weekend. The legend will appear at this year's WrestleCon as part of the autism awareness campaign.

WWE legend believes Rikishi should be involved in The Bloodline's storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Theodore Long recently stated that he would have liked to see Rikishi a part of The Bloodline storyline.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine last year, the former SmackDown GM stated he would have involved the veteran in the storyline after Jey Uso decided to leave the faction. Long added that the 58-year-old could have been a part of the end of The Bloodline.

"I just think the thing with The Bloodline is I don't think they broke it up right. I just found something there. There was so much more, to me, [sic] that you could have done with that. You could have involved Rikishi in there. I think that would have been the way I would have broken it up, you know, have Rikishi be the last deal." [From 03:48 to 05:09]

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Cody Rhodes after angering his entire fanbase.

