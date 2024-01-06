The Rock sends a message after The Bloodline's controversial actions on WWE SmackDown

On Monday Night RAW: Day 1, The Rock returned to WWE and teased a match against Roman Reigns. Taking to Twitter/X, he sent another message after The Bloodline's actions from SmackDown.

This week on SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, Paul Heyman addressed The Rock on behalf of The Tribal Chief. The Wise Man stated that for The People's Champion to sit at the head of the table, he must be invited to a dinner of relevancy.

Later on the show, The Bloodline destroyed Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles during the #1 contender's Triple Threat Match. The group's controversial actions led to Nick Aldis booking a Fatal Four-Way title bout between Reigns, Orton, Knight, and Styles at Royal Rumble.

Taking to Twitter/X, The Rock reflected on his epic return at RAW: Day 1 after SmackDown. He stated that his latest return was "different" from past comebacks.

"25+ years of sacred connection with the people that I’ll forever honor. This eruption at the end just hit different. I’ve experienced some very loud crowd pops, but this was different. Layers. Chills.~ people’s champ," wrote The Rock.

Check out The Great One's tweet:

Eric Bischoff on why The Rock should face Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber

According to Eric Bischoff, The Rock needs to face Roman Reigns at the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, the wrestling veteran mentioned that having The Great One compete in Australia would be best for WWE's international market. He said:

“Rock showing up in Perth right before WrestleMania and the headlines that’s going to get is only going to make future international expansion even more profitable. It’s a great calling card.”

Reigns himself has yet to address The Rock and his comments. The Great One would also have to wait before receiving a title shot, as The Tribal Chief is set to put his title on the line against three different superstars at Royal Rumble.

