The Rock sends a message before WWE SmackDown; sends fans a warning

The Rock has sent a message to WWE fans ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Last Friday, Paul Heyman dropped a bombshell by revealing that The Rock and Roman Reigns would be making their return to WWE SmackDown this week. Their appearance is eagerly anticipated as they are expected to address the events that unfolded during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff event in Las Vegas.

The Great One has now delivered a message to the fans ahead of the show. He hyped up the upcoming event, mentioning that the arena was completely sold out for the night. He also cautioned everyone not to fill his comments section with foolish questions about the live show's timing. He urged fans to figure it out on their own and not waste his time.

"Salt Lake City, Utah! You can feel the energy; you can feel the mana; you can feel the electricity that the eagle has landed. The People's Champion has arrived in Salt Lake City. We are completely sold out tonight at The Delta Center, and it's gonna be The Rock in the house for SmackDown at 8 pm EST live on FOX. Now, don't flood my comments with stupid bullsh*t like 'What time is it for me, Rock? I live in Kentucky' or 'I live in the Midwest.' Who gives a sh*t? You figure it out yourselves. Don't waste The Rock's time with stupid questions like that," The Rock said.

It'll be intriguing to hear The Rock's take on the entire Cody Rhodes situation.

Are you excited for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE