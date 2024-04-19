The Rock sends warning to 38-year-old WWE star ahead of SmackDown

The Rock has delivered a warning to a popular WWE star ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Cody Rhodes dethroned Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. LA Knight and AJ Styles will be squaring off tonight in a WrestleMania rematch to determine the 38-year-old's first challenger at Backlash next month.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, The Final Boss took to his Instagram to send a warning to Rhodes and vowed to make him bleed some more down the line.

"Congratulations @americannightmarecody the new @wwe Universal Champion. You bought the Rock ticket, now you’re gonna enjoy the Rock ride — for life 🎟️ 🚀 Open your hand and you take your gift back. Do it again, and I’ll make you bleed even more. You hear me boy? See you down the road - Final Boss," he wrote.

During Night 1 of WrestleMania XL, The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in a tag team match. The victory meant that the match between The American Nightmare and Roman Reigns would be contested under Bloodline rules the following night.

It ended up backfiring, as The Undertaker, John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso all appeared during the match to even the odds against The Bloodline. The legend confronted Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania and warned the Undisputed WWE Champion that he would be coming after him when he returns.

WWE legend claims The Rock will always be a wrestler at heart

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently noted that while The Rock is one of the biggest stars on the planet, he will always be a wrestler at heart.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, DDP stated that he was proud of The Great One for becoming such a massive star. The veteran added that The Brahma Bull will always be a wrestler despite his popularity in Hollywood.

"I think The Rock is his own animal. I don't think anybody is any prouder of him than me because he's the biggest star in the world. He's one of us. He'll always be one of us, and this has proven that he's still one of us, yet he's the biggest star in the world. Like I said, how they finagle it [Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns' storyline with Cody Rhodes]. how they work it through, I don't know, but I know that, for my money, I'm betting on the Rhodes kid," said DDP. [From 02:37 - 03:21]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The 51-year-old handed Cody Rhodes a mysterious gift on the episode of WWE RAW following WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see what the item turns out to be when the storyline continues.

