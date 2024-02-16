The Rock is set to play a major role at upcoming sporting event

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is scheduled to appear at the NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 race on February 18.

A few weeks ago, the President of the Daytona International Speedway revealed that The Rock had been appointed as the Grand Marshal for the highly anticipated event. He will commence the race with the traditional command before the event, uttering the iconic phrase, "Drivers, start your engines."

The Great One has now sent a message ahead of the upcoming event this weekend. He expressed excitement and reiterated his profound respect for drivers and the sport.

"Man I’m pumped to be the Grand Marshal for THIS SUNDAY’s ELECTRIFYING @DAYTONA 500 🏎️ The ENERGY, the MANA, with the KINGS of the road!! I’ve always had massive respect for the drivers and this sport— can’t wait!! Truly honored to give the command, “Drivers start your engines” ~ people’s champ @NASCAR @NASCARONFOX @XFL2023," he wrote.

The Rock sent a message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Last Friday, Paul Heyman declared that The Rock and Roman Reigns would appear on the upcoming episode of SmackDown to address the events that unfolded at the Wrestlemania 40 kickoff press conference.

The People's Champion has conveyed a message ahead of the highly anticipated episode. In a tweet, he hyped the event, declaring it as 'his' show.

"SALT LAKE CITY, get ready…cos’ you already know. We’re bringin’ it to ya, this FRIDAY NIGHT - LIVE. Rock’s show, SMACKDOWN 👋🏾 at the one and only @DeltaCenter🔥," he wrote.

Now that the matchup between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes has been confirmed for Wrestlemania, it raises curiosity about what this could mean for The Great One moving forward.

