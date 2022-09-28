“This kinda stuff will always be the best part of fame” - The Rock sends a heartfelt message to a fan

WWE legend and Hollywood megastar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shared a heartfelt message on social media after meeting a fan.
World Star Hip Hop's Twitter account shared a video of a fan waiting for over two hours for a chance to meet The Great One. Carol, a 10th-grade student, was seen tearing up in excitement over meeting one of her heroes.
The Hollywood Sensation was moved by her dedication as he not only met Carol but had a conversation with her and took several photographs. He also recorded a video message for her.
"Fan waited over two hours to see The Rock!" World Star Hip Hop tweeted.
The multi-time WWE Champion replied to the tweet and mentioned that moments like these are the best part of being a popular figure.
"May sound silly but this kinda stuff (meeting and taking care of fans) will always be the best part of fame. Thanks for being awesome, Carol! Make sure you tell all your friends how mean, cold and unkind #BlackAdam really is in person [.] Great to meet you," The Rock tweeted.
Fans reacted on Twitter to The Rock's humble gesture
The wrestling world appreciated The Great One for taking some time out of his busy schedule to meet his fans.
Fans also shared their experience of meeting The Brahma Bull.
A few people felt a bit disappointed that he did not pull the "It doesn't matter what your name is" catchphrase. However, they still appreciated the way he cared for Carol.
A few fans jokingly questioned why he did not return to WWE to face The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.
Former WWE Women's Champion Natalya also reacted to this humble gesture.
"You’re the best. Humble and you never ever forget your roots. Ever." Natalya tweeted
This selfless act by the former WWE Champion was another example of why he is nicknamed The People's Champion. It has been heavily rumored that the multi-time world champion will be at WrestleMania 39 to face his cousin and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen whether the highly-anticipated match will come to fruition.
