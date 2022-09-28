“This kinda stuff will always be the best part of fame” - The Rock sends a heartfelt message to a fan

WWE legend and Hollywood megastar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shared a heartfelt message on social media after meeting a fan.

World Star Hip Hop's Twitter account shared a video of a fan waiting for over two hours for a chance to meet The Great One. Carol, a 10th-grade student, was seen tearing up in excitement over meeting one of her heroes.

The Hollywood Sensation was moved by her dedication as he not only met Carol but had a conversation with her and took several photographs. He also recorded a video message for her.

"Fan waited over two hours to see The Rock!" World Star Hip Hop tweeted.

WORLDSTARHIPHOP @WORLDSTAR @TheRock Fan waited over two hours to see The Rock! Fan waited over two hours to see The Rock! 🙏❤️ @TheRock https://t.co/t4kPqb42Mf

The multi-time WWE Champion replied to the tweet and mentioned that moments like these are the best part of being a popular figure.

"May sound silly but this kinda stuff (meeting and taking care of fans) will always be the best part of fame. Thanks for being awesome, Carol! Make sure you tell all your friends how mean, cold and unkind #BlackAdam really is in person [.] Great to meet you," The Rock tweeted.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock



Thanks for being awesome, Carol! Make sure you tell all your friends how mean, cold and unkind

Great to meet you 🏾 twitter.com/worldstar/stat… WORLDSTARHIPHOP @WORLDSTAR @TheRock Fan waited over two hours to see The Rock! Fan waited over two hours to see The Rock! 🙏❤️ @TheRock https://t.co/t4kPqb42Mf May sound silly but this kinda stuff (meeting and taking care of fans) will always be the best part of fame.Thanks for being awesome, Carol! Make sure you tell all your friends how mean, cold and unkind #BlackAdam really is in personGreat to meet you May sound silly but this kinda stuff (meeting and taking care of fans) will always be the best part of fame. Thanks for being awesome, Carol! Make sure you tell all your friends how mean, cold and unkind #BlackAdam really is in person 😉Great to meet you 👊🏾 twitter.com/worldstar/stat…

Fans reacted on Twitter to The Rock's humble gesture

The wrestling world appreciated The Great One for taking some time out of his busy schedule to meet his fans.

🅱️ @WillisFromTheYo 🏼 @TheRock Literally just watched this on Tik Tok. So cool to see, thanks for doing what you do man, you made that girl’s entire life by taking 3 minutes of your day out. @TheRock Literally just watched this on Tik Tok. So cool to see, thanks for doing what you do man, you made that girl’s entire life by taking 3 minutes of your day out. 👊🏼

VeinZ @redslewnninja @TheRock I started my day off with this video (just before I went to the gym), and I was in a good mood all day. @TheRock I started my day off with this video (just before I went to the gym), and I was in a good mood all day.

Vincent Reid @reidjoey11

The people Champion "The Rock" @TheRock That's what it's all about, putting smiles on people faces & nobody does it better thanThe people Champion "The Rock" @TheRock That's what it's all about, putting smiles on people faces & nobody does it better than The people Champion "The Rock"

Jamie Petrovsky @JamiePetrovsky @TheRock There's a reason why ur so famous, because ur generosity and kindness to ur fans is so genuine and not fake. Carol will never forget it for the resr of her life. With great fame comes to great responsibility. Thank you for making a difference @TheRock There's a reason why ur so famous, because ur generosity and kindness to ur fans is so genuine and not fake. Carol will never forget it for the resr of her life. With great fame comes to great responsibility. Thank you for making a difference

💾💾💾 @TheAtSignThing @TheRock You have no reason to be this kind, yet you are. A great example of how to be a good human being. A great example of how to be a great man. @TheRock You have no reason to be this kind, yet you are. A great example of how to be a good human being. A great example of how to be a great man.

Fans also shared their experience of meeting The Brahma Bull.

Latrey Jackson @TrayJ182 @TheRock You truly are “The Great One” met you in Santa Monica and you were soo nice and kind to me even when my camera took a pic of our feet, you got back out of your car to re take this photo I’ll never forget it. @TheRock You truly are “The Great One” met you in Santa Monica and you were soo nice and kind to me even when my camera took a pic of our feet, you got back out of your car to re take this photo I’ll never forget it. https://t.co/s1QhF4QHYV

David Ritterskamp @DavidRitterskam @TheRock Friend of mine met you years ago in a Cracker Barrel and had no idea who you were. The story is hilarious. You gave her a napkin signed by The Rock to take back to her class full of kids because "They'll know who The Rock is." @TheRock Friend of mine met you years ago in a Cracker Barrel and had no idea who you were. The story is hilarious. You gave her a napkin signed by The Rock to take back to her class full of kids because "They'll know who The Rock is."

A few people felt a bit disappointed that he did not pull the "It doesn't matter what your name is" catchphrase. However, they still appreciated the way he cared for Carol.

A few fans jokingly questioned why he did not return to WWE to face The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Former WWE Women's Champion Natalya also reacted to this humble gesture.

"You’re the best. Humble and you never ever forget your roots. Ever." Natalya tweeted

Nattie @NatbyNature @TheRock You’re the best. Humble and you never ever forget your roots. Ever. @TheRock You’re the best. Humble and you never ever forget your roots. Ever.

This selfless act by the former WWE Champion was another example of why he is nicknamed The People's Champion. It has been heavily rumored that the multi-time world champion will be at WrestleMania 39 to face his cousin and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen whether the highly-anticipated match will come to fruition.

What was your reaction to The Great One meeting the fan? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. If The Rock wrestles Roman Reigns, who do you think will win the bout? Roman Regins The Rock 2 votes so far