The Rock shares emotional memory after receiving heartwarming gift

The Rock shared a heartfelt update amid his WWE hiatus. The legend has not appeared on WWE television since aligning with John Cena at Elimination Chamber 2025.

The Final Boss took to social media today to share a heartwarming video. He posted a video of himself getting a ticket for an old show he went to see his father, Rocky Johnson, wrestle back in the day. He was eleven years old when he attended the show and got emotional when he received the ticket as a gift.

"Opening a birthday gift - one of the most meaningful gifts I’ve ever received. A ticket 🎟️ to a wrestling show I attended when I was 11yrs old to watch my dad wrestle. Who would’ve thought years later I’d hold this ticket, and wishing I had one more shot to say hello (or goodbye) to my old man," he wrote.

The Rock noted that he was not the easiest person to buy gifts for, but this one meant a lot to him.

"I know I’m not easy to buy gifts for, so VERY thoughtful gifts like this mean the world to me from my loved ones," he added.

The Brahma Bull did not appear at WrestleMania 41 this year. Travis Scott showed up during the main event and helped John Cena defeat Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Vince Russo suggests The Rock's issues with Triple H ruined plans for WWE WrestleMania 41

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently suggested that The Rock and Triple H had backstage issues, and it ruined the plans for WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo suggested that The Great One didn't appreciate not getting to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL last year, and not being available for The Show of Shows this year was his way of getting revenge.

"They changed it. Bro, that's been sitting with The Rock all year, man. That's been sitting with him. This was his revenge tour, man! I'm gonna make an appearance. I'm gonna set this whole thing up, and you ain't ever seeing me again. And all the sh*t is falling on Triple H's lap!" [From 10:33 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Travis Scott is rumored to be teaming up with John Cena for a match soon. Only time will tell when The Rock returns to WWE TV.

