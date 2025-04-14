The Rock shares emotional personal update amid WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar The Rock recently took to social media to share an extremely emotional update ahead of WrestleMania 41. The Brahma Bull hasn't been seen in the Stamford-based promotion since Elimination Chamber 2025.

Ad

Since The Final Boss joined forces with John Cena at the Chamber, many people expected him to show up alongside the 16-time world champion on WWE's weekly programming. Cena came face to face with Cody Rhodes thrice on different editions of WWE RAW, but Rocky was nowhere to be seen. The Cenation Leader hasn't mentioned anything about The People's Champion either.

Amid his absence from WWE TV, The Rock recently took to Instagram to share an update. In his post's caption, Dwayne Johnson wrote that it was very emotional for him to return to Lahaina, Maui, as the people were struggling to rebuild after the devastating wildfires in 2023. The Brahma Bull also mentioned that he did not want the world to forget about the city and wanted to bring joy to the people of Maui.

Ad

Trending

The People's Champion also delivered on his promise of donating $25 million, which will go a long way toward helping the town of Lahaina.

"Coming back to MAUI was very emotional for all of us. 🥹🤎Headlines always cycle out of the news very fast, and people going through hard times can feel forgotten about. One of my jobs is to make sure Lahaina/Maui is never forgotten - and to bring moments of joy, comfort, and smiles as much as I can," he wrote.

Ad

He added:

"The struggle and rebuild of Lahaina/Maui continues, BUT the resilience, strength & PRIDE of our people and culture remains steadfast and inspiring. This is who we are as Kanaka Maoli. Who we are as Polynesians. We protect. We love. We show up. People will always make noise, but in the end, we saw very few come back to make positive things happen. To those that did, we love you and mahalo. Love U back Maui & Lahaina - stay strong and I’ll see you soon. #cheehoo #808," he added.

Ad

Check out his Instagram post below:

Ad

Bill Apter believes John Cena will turn on The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 41

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter said he had heard that John Cena would shockingly turn on The Rock during his match against Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41 and go back to being a babyface.

"I have heard in the wind, that Cena is going, The Rock is going to make an appearance and Cena is going to turn against The Rock. That's what I am hearing now, and he is gonna go back to being a babyface. This whole thing is a ploy."

Ad

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Rock and John Cena's alliance's future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More