The Rock shares emotional update following SmackDown return

The Rock shared an emotional update today on social media following his return to WWE this past Friday night on SmackDown. The Great One announced that WrestleMania 42 would take place in New Orleans during this past Friday's edition of the blue brand.

Ad

The Final Boss took to Instagram today to share a heartfelt message about his father, legendary wrestler Rocky Johnson. The 52-year-old shared a video of himself reacting to a tribute to his father at WWE Headquarters and added a heartfelt message.

"I get emotional in moments like this because it’s the great reminder to always be as present as possible with your loved ones, because we just never know what’s around the corner and when, just like that — they’re gone," he wrote.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

The Rock also confronted Cody Rhodes on SmackDown and claimed that he wanted the Undisputed WWE Champion's soul. Rhodes and The Brahma Bull will be having another conversation at Elimination Chamber 2025 this Saturday night in Toronto, Canada.

Former WWE writer reacts to The Rock's promo on SmackDown

Vince Russo was not a fan of the promo between The Rock and Cody Rhodes on this past Friday's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show with Mac Davis, the veteran criticized the segment and noted that the storyline didn't make sense. He also noted that the two stars were enemies until they randomly became friendly with each other last month on RAW.

"They're bleeping a lot of stuff out, so Rock is using whatever language he wants and we're not hearing it. Then we got to the point, 'I want you to be champion, I want your soul.' I don't know what that means nor do I care. There is nothing going on between you and The Rock. We saw him beat the c*ap of him [outside his own bus]. Then we came back, 'Oh we're good friends now. Look at the pictures of our moms together, we drank tequila together for two hours.' Like bro, what is it?" [From 22:44 to 23:19]

Ad

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The Rock has not competed in a match since teaming up with Roman Reigns to defeat Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the legend in the weeks ahead.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback